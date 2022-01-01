Go
Maxwell Park - Shaw

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

272 Reviews

$$

1336 9th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Hours

Directions

Attributes and Amenities

check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1336 9th St NW, Washington DC 20001

Directions

Nearby restaurants

All-Purpose

No reviews yet

Jersey-fresh, deck oven pizza! Come be a kid again and enjoy neighborhood charm, like those Italian joints of your youth!
For the freshest quality food, we recommend that you dine in or pick up directly.
All-Purpose has added an automatic 20 percent service fee to show exactly how much of your payment goes directly to employees.
Delivery orders are provided by DoorDash, not All Purpose staff. If you have issues regarding your delivery, please contact them directly. In the event that they cannot adequately address your concerns, we can provide a full refund.

Causa

No reviews yet

Bienvenido Causa! Causa is a Peruvian Fine Dining destination from Chef Carlos Delgado, and Glendon Hartley and Chad Spangler from Service bar. Causa will feature fresh ceviche, whole fish preparations, wood grilled anticucho, and an exploration of Peruvian coastal and Andes cuisine.
Find refreshment in an extensive cocktail list, sample from one of America's largest pisco libraries, or enjoy a respectable menu of fun natural & South American wines.

Motown Square - POS

No reviews yet

Detroit Pizza made by a Detroiter!

The Dabney

No reviews yet

Online ordering available 4:30 - 7:30pm Wednesday thru Sunday.
For full menu descriptions please visit www.thedabney.com
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

Maxwell Park - Shaw

orange star4.8 • 272 Reviews
