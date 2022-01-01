Go
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes

HAMBURGERS

57 E. Patrick St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger (Includes choice of side)$13.95
Be creative!
Mac & cheese$6.99
Rich flavors of smoked cheddar & parmesan cheese topped with brown butter bread crumbs
Cookies & Cream Shake$6.99
Vanilla base blended with crushed double stuffed Oreos. Topped with crushed Oreos, a whole Oreo, and Cookie n Cream pocky
Wagyu Burger (Includes choice of side)$17.50
Brioche Bun / Snake River Farm American Wagyu / Truffled Horseradish / Blue Cheese / Pickles / Tomato/ Crispy Shallots / Lettuce
Kids Burger$6.00
KIDS BURGER - Potato Roll / Single Patty / American Cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)$12.50
House Potato Roll / Chicken Breast / Banana Peppers / Tomato / Mayo / Lettuce / Pepper Jelly
MAX Fries$3.75
Hand cut fries seasoned with herb salt
Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)$13.95
Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest
Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)$15.45
House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

57 E. Patrick St.

Frederick MD

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
