Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes
HAMBURGERS
57 E. Patrick St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
57 E. Patrick St.
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
Come in and enjoy!
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
We bring the steakhouse to your house.
Beans & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Cacique Restaurant
Serving fine Spanish Cuisines, Latin-American entrees, and refreshing Cocktails.