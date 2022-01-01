Go
Maxwell's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

600 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Medium$9.99
Italian Sub$8.99
16" XL$14.49
1/2 LB BONELESS$7.99
Cheesy Bread$9.99
Fresh Cut Fries
6 PC TRADITIONAL$8.99
8" Personal$6.99
12 PC TRADITIONAL$16.99
14" Large$12.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

600 Lincoln Ave

Bellevue PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
