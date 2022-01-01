Maxwell's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
600 Lincoln Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 Lincoln Ave
Bellevue PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seville Club
Come on in and enjoy!
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.
Jabby Joe's
Just Good Food And Drink
Cafe Notte
Come on in and enjoy!