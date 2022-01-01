Go
Toast

MAXX

Eat. Drink. Sport.

400 Warrendale Village Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MEATBALL$14.00
Hand-rolled meatballs topped with house-made marinara and a six-cheese blend on a ciabatta roll with herb seasoned fries
ROMANO CRUSTED CHICKEN$14.00
Fontina sauce, tomato and garlic aioli served with herb seasoned fries
WILD RICE SALAD$6.00
Rice, Corn, Craisens, Toasted Almonds, Scallions, Sweety Drop Peppers, Champagne Vinaigrette
PASTRAMI BURGER$19.00
Gruyere cheese with stone ground mustard aioli
BURGER ON SALAD$19.00
Prairie Breeze Cheese, Fig Balsamic Glaze, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle, Herb Seasoned Fries, Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch Dressing
CHIX MEATBALL$16.00
CHEESY FLATBREAD w/Sauce$7.00
HERBED SEASONED FRIES$8.00
MAXX CHEESEBURGER$18.00
MAXX CHICKEN$29.00
Fresh Chicken Breast, Roasted Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Wild Mushroom Risotto, French Green Beans with Roasted Tomatoes
See full menu

Location

400 Warrendale Village Dr

Warrendale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CHiKN

No reviews yet

Damn Hot Chikn. All natural, hormone & antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil &
prepared to your choice of heat!

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

An authentic South Asian cafe with popular indian street foods, curries, tandoor ,desserts and specialty groceries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston