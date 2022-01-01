Go
Maya Sushi Lounge

SUSHI

1512 E Champlain Dr #103 • $$

Avg 4.8 (2046 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces potsticker with pork and veggies.
California Roll$7.95
In: Crab,avocado,cucumber.
Hot Mess$17.50
In: crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
Out: spicy tuna, crunch, house sauce.
Chicken Bento$16.95
Sizzled marinated chicken, rice, salad, combo tempura,6 pieces california roll, miso soup and teriyaki sauce.
Sake(Salmon)$7.95
Miso$2.95
Edamame W/Spicy Garlic$6.95
Edamame with garlic and sriracha.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.50
In: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber.
Out: unagi sauce.
Nemo Roll$14.50
In: crab, avocado, cucumber.
Out: salmon, house sauce, baked.
Salmon Bento$17.95
Seasoned grill salmon, rice, salad, combo tempura,6 pieces california roll, miso soup and teriyaki sauce.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1512 E Champlain Dr #103

Fresno CA

