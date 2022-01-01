Go
Toast

Maya Taqueria

California Style Taqueria!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • STEAKS • CAKES • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

637 Vanderbilt Ave • $

Avg 3.6 (428 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

637 Vanderbilt Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Marble Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Chick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belli

No reviews yet

Italian fare with Brooklyn flair!

White Tiger

No reviews yet

White Tiger is a modern Korean restaurant. It's not your grandma's Korean cooking. The recipes are Chef Liz Kwon's own view of Korean Food. We source locally whenever possible and are thoughtful about the food we put into our bodies. We're happy to make modifications, when we can, to accommodate your diet & allergies. We want you to eat our yummy food and be happy!
Check out our Instagram @whitetigerbklyn!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston