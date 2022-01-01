Go
Toast

Room & Board

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

212 w main st • $

Avg 4.6 (298 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

212 w main st

Salisbury MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Back Street Grill

No reviews yet

Fast casual restaurant & bar with indoor and outdoor seating, also offering Carry-out! Sandwiches come with chips & pickles unless specified.

Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

No reviews yet

Let us customize your experience!

Roadie Joes

No reviews yet

Fresh Fun Food for your family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston