Mayan Kitchen

Mayan Kitchen's aim is to provide our guests with a unique cultural experience while serving you authentic Mayan cuisine. Our recipes have been expertly cultivated and crafted by respected executive chefs from the Yucatan peninsula. Every meal is made from scratch and prepared with the freshest ingredients, authentic spices, and our dedication to an amazing culinary experience with every plate.
139 S Murphy Ave

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Corn Empanada$6.95
Wagyu beef, potatoes, carrot, onions, tomatoes. sour cream and xni pi (tomato salsa)
Cochinita Bao Bun$7.95
Traditional Slow cook pork pickled red onion, cilantro. Topped with sriracha aioli.
Churros$2.95
Deep-fried puff pastry with cream filling coated in sugar and cinnamon.
Vegan Empanada$6.95
Vegan protein, potatoes, carrot, onions, tomatoes. served with chipotle aioli, pickled onions, and micro Cilantro
Cochinita Salbut$6.95
Yucatan-style pork fluffy handmade corn tortilla, black bean puree, cabbage, pickled onions, homemade salsa verde, cotija cheese.
Crispy Shrimp Taco$6.95
Shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberries, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro.
Yuca Fries$9.95
Yuca fries (Cassava)are golden and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served chipotle aioli.
Tikin Xic Salmon$24.95
Achiote marinated salmon grilled and cooked in banana leaves. Served with cilantro rice, refried beans puree, red pickled onions, lemon wedge, and a side salad.
Vegan Calamari Taco$5.95
Vegan calamari tacos, coleslaw, fresh lemon wedge, cilantro.
Cochinita Pibil$22.95
Achiote marinated pork cooked in banana leaves served with cilantro rice, refried black beans puree, pickled red onions & Xec Salad.
See full menu

Location

139 S Murphy Ave

Sunnyvale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
