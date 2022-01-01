Maybe Lately's

Go
Just a little restaurant in Viroqua, WI

117 N Main Street

Popular Items

Squash Sandwich$10.00
thick cut adobo squash, braised greens, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and garlic super crunch served on grilled sourdough
The Bill & Joe$10.00
Sandwich with easy egg, bacon, dressed greens, pickled vegetables, salsa verde and chile garlic mayo on grilled sourdough
Patty Melt$13.00
smashed burger patty, caramelized onion, american and provolone cheeses, fresno mayo on grilled sourdough served with dill pickle and choice of side
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
scrambled egg, choice of meat, roasted potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, chili garlic mayo, and pickled vegetables
Biscuit and Gravy$7.00
with choice of sausage or mushroom gravy
Bacon$4.00
Earl Grey Latte
double bergamot tea, milk, local maple syrup, cardamom
Mr Sandwich$6.00
american cheese, sheeted egg, choice of meat, hash brown patty and fresno mayo on homemade milk bun
Location

117 N Main Street

Viroqua WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
