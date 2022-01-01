Maybe Lately's
Just a little restaurant in Viroqua, WI
117 N Main Street
Popular Items
Location
117 N Main Street
Viroqua WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kickapoo Creekside
Eat-Drink-Relax
Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill
Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.
Red Barn Campground & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Rumors Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!!