Maydan

When you enter our town square—our “Maydān”—we want you to feel a sense of wonder.

1346 Florida Avenue NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (4842 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb shoulder$85.00
Kebab Meal - Package$85.00
A kebab platter made up of our koobideh and chicken shish taouk kebabs. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and labne. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package$50.00
Fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini and carrots accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, mouneh, and walnut casik. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
Turmeric Roasted Whole Chicken - Package$65.00
A whole chicken roasted with turmeric and garlic toum. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and pickled vegetables. Served with all of our condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1346 Florida Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
