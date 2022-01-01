Go
Maydoon

750ML bottles, serve up to 5
SALADS

1501 16th St Ste 111 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Koobedeh
One or two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin or ground chicken
Hummus$9.00
Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Served with pita.
Maydoon Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese with our house dressing *Add chicken for $7
Pita side$2.00
Chicken Kabob$20.00
A skewer of Persian spiced marinated chicken kabob grilled over an open flame
Kashkeh Bodemjan$10.00
Grilled eggplant mashed into a spread, topped with yogurt and mint oil, served with pita
Falafel Bites$7.00
Our signature green spicy green sauce, and cucumber yogurt
Maydoon Bowl$17.00
Choice of shredded lamb, ground beef kabob, or chicken kabob. Served with rice, cucumber, tomato and onions and topped with pickled onions, micro greens our signature salad dressing and green sauce
Taste of Maydoon
Dip Trio$15.00
Serving of hummus, kashkeh bodemjan and must khiar, served with pita
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1501 16th St Ste 111

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
