Go
Toast

Mayer's Garden

Mayer's Garden: Patio pops, Game Day beers, Brunch bubbles.... bring your team and have a ball!

2422 N Henderson Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B.O.B Sammy$14.00
Shoulder Bacon or Sausage Patty, American Cheese, eggs, hashbrown, AC Sauce - Comes with Regular or Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, arugula, Hungarian peppers, avocado, pesto ricotta spread
Fries$6.00
Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Comes with 1 sauce
Nuggies$11.00
Regular or Buffalo Tossed Chicken Nuggies - Comes with 2 sauces
Mayer's Burger$14.00
1/4 lb Akaushi beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, AC sauce
You do not need to add the above items while ordering.
Taquitos$11.00
Smoked chicken, longhorn cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion, lime crema
Elote Dip$12.00
Roasted corn, sour cream, house hot sauce, cotija, tortilla chips
Queso$13.00
Meat Church Holy Cow short rib, pico, tortilla chips
Caesar$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted garlic dressing, malt vinegar chip croutons, parmesan cheese
See full menu

Location

2422 N Henderson Ave.

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 10:16 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Old Monk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

The Skellig

No reviews yet

Old Monk Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Longtime-pub Old Monk is now serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast tacos Monday-Friday 7am-1pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston