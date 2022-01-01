Mayfair Bar
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1525 Lake Lansing Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1525 Lake Lansing Rd
Haslett MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Saddleback BBQ Retail
Come in and Enjoy
Saddleback Barbecue
OKEMOS ONLINE ORDERING. You are ordering from Saddleback BBQ OKEMOS at 1754 Central Park Drive (Suite G2) Okemos, MI 48864. ---NO REFUNDS FOR ORDERING AT THE WRONG LOCATION. --- For Curbside Pickup you MUST order Pork & Go!
High Caliber Bar and Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Buddies Pub and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!