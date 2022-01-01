Go
Toast

Mayfield

Californian Heart, Mediterranean Soul

FRENCH FRIES

31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6 • $$

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower$16.00
With tahini & pomegranate molasses
Crudo$24.00
Eton Mess$12.00
Za'atar Fried Chicken
Za'atar fried chicken, harissa honey, house ranch and pickles
Grilled Prawns
Grilled Prawns Cilantro & confit garlic marinade, carrot & fennel shaved salad, coriander seed aioli $29
Eggplant$14.00
With date syrup & zhoug
Burrata$18.00
Burrata salad, grapes, green apple, pistachios & sumac vinaigrette
Polenta Croquettes
Polenta croquettes with curry leaf aioli and gruyure tuile
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6

San Juan Capistrano CA

Sunday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Five Vines Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated wine bar serving boutique wines, craft beers and a social bites menu with chef specials and house made desserts!

Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marie Callender’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delice Breton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston