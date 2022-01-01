Mayflower
Popular Items
|Vegetable Rolls
|$4.50
Two pieces.
|Chinese Donuts
|$8.95
|Pu Pu Platter
|$16.85
For two. Chicken wing, fried wanton, bbq ribs, spring roll, teriyaki beef, and shrimp toast.
|Large Triple Soup
|$12.95
For two.
|Vegetable Egg Foo Young
|$14.25
Served with rice.
|Combination Egg Foo Young
|$15.35
Served with rice.
|Hunan Shrimp
|$13.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Snow Peas
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Shrimp with String Beans
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Shrimp Szechuan Style
|$13.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Kung Po Shrimp
|$13.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Asparagus Shrimp
|$18.95
Large. Served with rice.
|Beef with Snow Peas
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Beef with String Beans
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Sha Cha Beef
|$12.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Beef with Chinese Vegetables
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Kung Po Beef
|$12.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Asparagus Beef
|$18.45
Large.
|Kung Po Chicken
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken with Broccoli
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Asparagus Chicken
|$16.35
Large. Served with rice and white meat.
|Szechuan Chicken
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken with String Beans
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Pork with Mixed Vegetables
|$11.35
Served with rice.
|Shredded Pork with Peking Sauce
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Szechuan Pork
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Pork with String Beans
|$11.35
Served with rice.
|String Beans Szechuan Style
|$10.85
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Mixed Vegetables
|$10.85
Served with rice.
|General Tso's Bean Curd
|$14.75
Large. Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Snow Peas Supreme
|$10.85
Served with rice.
|Bean Curd with Vegetables
|$10.85
Served with rice.
|Bean Curd with Mixed Vegetables
|$13.75
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Chicken with Mixed Vegetable
|$15.35
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Moo Shi Pork
|$16.85
Moo shi is a classic Mandarin dish. Cooked with meat, mushroom, cabbage, black fungus, scallion, scrambled eggs, served with four pancakes, and hoisin sauce.
|Moo Shi Beef
|$17.85
Moo shi is a classic Mandarin dish. Cooked with meat, mushroom, cabbage, black fungus, scallion, scrambled eggs, served with four pancakes, and hoisin sauce.
|Sweet and Sour Pork
|$15.35
Served with white rice.
|Sweet and Sour Combination
|$18.35
Served with white rice.
|Double Delicacy Delight
|$19.95
Fresh scallop, beef sauteed with broccoli, and baby corn in special sauce. Served with white rice.
|Sesame Chicken
|$16.95
Chunks of chicken sauteed in special brown sauce with sesame seeds on top of broccoli. Served with white rice.
|Orange Chicken
|$16.95
Chunks of chicken sauteed in special brown sauce with imported orange peels. Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Salt Pepper Shrimp
|$19.95
Served with white rice.
|Happy Family
|$19.95
Squid, jumbo shrimp, chicken, roast pork, and beef with mixed vegetables in brown sauce. Served with white rice.
|Four Season
|$19.95
Ten ingredient jumbo shrimp, scallops, chicken, beef, and mixed vegetables sauteed in chefs special sauce. Served with white rice.
|General Tso's Shrimp
|$18.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Combo Pan Fried Noodles
|$19.95
Served with white rice.
|Vegetarian Sesame Chicken
|$17.90
|Vegetarian Orange Flavor Chicken
|$17.90
Hot and spicy.
|Soft Bean Curd with Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
|$16.85
Hot and spicy.
|Moo Shu Vegetarian Chicken
|$16.85
|Vegetarian Kung Po Chicken
|$16.85
Hot and spicy.
|Vegetarian Chicken with Asparagus
|$19.25
|Basil Shrimp
|$18.45
|Chicken Wings
|$9.50
|Chicken with Broccoli Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Triple Delight Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Shrimp with String Bean Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Pork with Chinese Vegetable Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Hunan Beef Combo Platter
|$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Fried Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
|$14.25
Seven pieces. Served with French fries.
|Fried Fresh Fish Dinner
|$14.25
Three pieces. Served with French fries.
|Party Dinner B
|$194.99
Beef teriyaki, beef with broccoli, orange chicken, triple delight, moo shi pork, and combination lo mein.
|Juice
|$3.50
|white rice
|$3.00
|Pepper Steak Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Mongolian Beef
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Green Curry Shrimp
|$18.45
|Combination Lo Mein
|$10.35
Shrimp, chicken, and beef.
|Shrimp Chow Fun
|$14.85
Flat noodles.
|Moo Goo Gai Pan
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.65
Eight pieces.
|Sweet and Sour Chicken Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$3.85
Hot and spicy.
|Steamed Mixed Vegetable
|$13.75
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Shrimp Chow Mein
|$10.35
|Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Fried Crab Cakes Dinner
|$12.95
Three pieces. Served with French fries.
|Beef Chow Fun
|$14.85
Flat noodles.
|Shrimp Egg Foo Young
|$15.35
Served with rice.
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.25
Four pieces.
|Wonton Soup
|$3.85
|Fried Crab Sticks
|$6.75
Five pieces.
|Vegetarian Curry Chicken
|$16.85
Hot and spicy.
|Red Curry Beef
|$17.45
|Penang Curry Chicken
|$16.75
|Penang Curry Shrimp
|$18.45
|Shrimp Toast
|$7.75
Four pieces.
|Chicken Chow Fun
|$14.25
Flat noodles.
|Dumplings
|$8.95
Eight pieces.
|Amoy Chow Mei Fun
|$14.85
Thin noodles.
|Jumbo Shrimp Scallop and Chicken
|$19.85
With mixed vegetables, scallion, and wine. Served steamed.
|Beef Chow Mei Fun
|$14.85
Thin noodles.
|Ham Fried Rice
|$9.85
|Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|General Tso's Chicken Combo Platter
|$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Crispy Beef
|$19.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Large Seafood Soup
|$12.95
For two.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.85
|Combination Fried Rice
|$10.35
Shrimp, chicken, and beef.
|Shrimp in Basket Dinner
|$15.55
21 pieces. Served with French fries and cocktail sauce.
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.95
|Pork Chow Fun
|$14.25
Flat noodles.
|Shrimp Chow Mei Fun
|$14.85
Thin noodles.
|Penang Curry Beef
|$17.45
|Chicken with Garlic Sauce
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Kung Po Scallop
|$18.95
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Peking Duck
|$22.15
Served with white rice.
|Chicken Chow Mein Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Beef with Broccoli Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Large Bean Curd with Vegetable Soup
|$8.95
For two.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.35
|Scallop with Chinese Vegetables
|$18.95
Served with rice.
|BBQ Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Four pieces.
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Two pieces.
|Egg Drop Soup
|$3.85
|Chicken Egg Foo Young
|$14.25
Served with rice.
|Beef Egg Foo Young
|$15.35
Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Broccoli
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
|$13.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Hot Spicy Shrimp
|$13.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Bean Sprouts
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Shredded Beef Szechuan Style
|$12.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Beef with Green Pepper
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Beef with Garlic Sauce
|$12.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Hunan Beef
|$12.75
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Beef with Oyster Sauce
|$12.75
|Beef with Black Pepper
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Hunan Chicken
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken with Bean Sprouts
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken Snow Peas
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken with Chinese Vegetables
|$11.35
Served with rice and white meat.
|Hunan Pork
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Pork with Broccoli
|$11.35
Served with rice.
|Asparagus Pork
|$16.35
Served with rice.
|Pork with Garlic Sauce
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Double Cooked Pork
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
|$10.85
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Bean Curd Hunan Style
|$10.85
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
|$10.85
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Ma Po Tofu
|$10.85
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Shrimp with Broccoli
|$18.35
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Asparagus Shrimp
|$18.85
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Moo Shi Chicken
|$16.85
Moo shi is a classic Mandarin dish. Cooked with meat, mushroom, cabbage, black fungus, scallion, scrambled eggs, served with four pancakes, and hoisin sauce.
|Moo Shi Vegetable
|$15.55
Moo shi is a classic Mandarin dish. Cooked with meat, mushroom, cabbage, black fungus, scallion, scrambled eggs, served with four pancakes, and hoisin sauce.
|Moo Shi Shrimp
|$17.85
Moo shi is a classic Mandarin dish. Cooked with meat, mushroom, cabbage, black fungus, scallion, scrambled eggs, served with four pancakes, and hoisin sauce.
|Sweet and Sour Shrimp
|$18.35
Served with white rice.
|Seafood Delight
|$19.95
Squid, scallops sauteed with broccoli, baby corn, and snow peas in a delicious white sauce. Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Tung Ting Shrimp
|$18.75
Jumbo shrimp served with assorted mixed vegetables and covered with white sauce. Served with white rice.
|Orange Beef
|$18.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Lemon Chicken
|$15.35
Served with white rice.
|Yu Ling Duck
|$22.15
Served with white rice.
|Triple Delight
|$18.75
Shrimp, chicken, and beef sauteed with mixed vegetables. Served with white rice.
|Sesame Beef
|$18.95
Sliced tender flank steak sauteed with special brown sauce and fresh sesame seed topping. Served with white rice.
|Chicken and Shrimp Combo
|$18.75
Chicken and shrimp with vegetables sauteed in chefs sauce. Served with white rice.
|Sesame Duck
|$22.15
Served with white rice.
|Vegetarian Chicken with Mixed Vegetable
|$16.85
|Vegetarian Chicken Szechuan Style
|$16.85
Hot and spicy.
|Sauteed Asparagus
|$15.45
|Vegetarian Chicken with Broccoli
|$16.85
|Orange Bean Curd
|$14.75
Hot and spicy.
|Basil Chicken
|$16.75
|Basil Beef
|$17.45
|Chicken Egg Foo Young Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Kung Po Chicken Combo Platter
|$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Orange Chicken Combo Platter
|$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Pork Egg Foo Young Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Spare Ribs Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Sesame Chicken Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Fried Seafood Platter Dinner
|$16.25
Two shrimp, one fish, one crab cake, two scallops, and two crab sticks.
|Party Dinner A
|$163.99
Ten egg rolls, sweet and sour chicken, beef with broccoli, general tso's chicken, and combination fried rice.
|Soda
|$2.95
|Brown Rice
|$3.00
Brown Rice.
|Teriyaki Beef
|$8.45
Four pieces.
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.55
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$9.85
|Pork Chow Mei Fun
|$14.25
Thin noodles.
|Scallop with Garlic Sauce
|$18.95
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
|Curry Chicken
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken Chow Mei Fun
|$14.25
Thin noodles.
|Beef Lo Mein
|$10.35
|Scallop with Mixed Vegetables
|$18.95
With scallion and wine. Served steamed.
|Fried Scallops Dinner
|$12.95
Twelve pieces. Served with French fries.
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$15.35
Served with white rice.
|Pad Thai
|$15.55
|Beef with Broccoli
|$12.75
Served with rice.
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|$9.85
|Hot Spicy Chicken
|$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
|Chicken Rice Soup
|$3.85
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$9.85
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$10.35
|Vegetarian General Tso's Chicken
|$17.90
Hot and spicy.
|House Special Chow Mein
|$10.35
|Plain Lo Mein
|$4.50
Plain Lo Mein
|Beef Chow Mein
|$10.35
|Pork Chop Combo Platter
|$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Chicken Chow Mein
|$9.85
|Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
|$13.75
Served with rice.
|Fried Crab Sticks Dinner
|$12.95
Seven pieces. Served with French fries.
|Green Curry Chicken
|$16.75
|Green Curry Beef
|$17.45
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$7.35
|Singapore Chow Mei Fun
|$14.85
Hot and spicy. Thin noodles.
|Boneless Spare Ribs
|$10.95
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.85
|Moo Goo Gai Pan Combo Platter
|$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
|Roast Pork Chow Mein
|$9.85
|Red Curry Shrimp
|$18.45
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.85
|Red Curry Chicken
|$16.75
|French Fries
|$3.85
|Roast Pork Lo Mein
|$9.85
|Vegetarian Chicken with Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
|$16.85
Hot and spicy.
|Crispy Chicken
|$19.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Fried Rice
|$4.50
Fried Rice.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
|Ham Lo Mein
|$9.85
|Beef Fried Rice
|$10.35
|Vegetarian Moo Goo Gai Pan
|$16.85
|Fried Wontons
|$7.65
Ten pieces.
|Egg Roll
|$2.25
One piece.
