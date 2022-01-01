Go
MayMoes

981 South Main Street

Popular Items

Tuesday Beignets$2.85
REG BBQ Beans$3.95
Side Of Fried Shrimp$5.99
Fried Catfish$4.99
LARGE Hushpuppies$5.99
Beignets$5.95
LARGE Red Beans & Rice$5.99
Side Of Rice$3.00
REG Fries$3.95
SIDE Honey Butter$1.49
Location

981 South Main Street

Logan UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
