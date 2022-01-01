Maynard restaurants you'll love

Maynard restaurants
Toast
  • Maynard

Maynard's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Indian
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Maynard restaurants

The Pleasant Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Pleasant Cafe

36 Main Street, Maynard

Avg 4.2 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gouda Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, fried onions and panko bread crumbs.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Bacon Smash Burger$20.00
(2) “smashed” burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Maynard Pizza and Bar image

 

Maynard Pizza and Bar

149 Main Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Messina
One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii
Garden Salad$6.95
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, carrots, red peppers and onions
Smack Noodle image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Smack Noodle

45 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Udon Garlic Noodle
Japanese wheat noodles with egg, carrots, onions, and scallions in a house garlic sauce.
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.95
Cha-shu pork, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, and nori. Vegetarian Optional; Tofu, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, nori, and vegetable broth.
Smack Bun$3.75
Cha-shu pork in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce. Vegetarian Optional: Tofu in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce.
Cafe of India image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Cafe of India

155 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.5 (1139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basmati Rice$2.99
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Garlic Naan$4.00
Banner pic

 

Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

20 Sudbury Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
