Maynard restaurants you'll love

More about The Pleasant Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Pleasant Cafe
36 Main Street, Maynard
|Popular items
|Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, fried onions and panko bread crumbs.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
|Bacon Smash Burger
|$20.00
(2) “smashed” burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar
Maynard Pizza and Bar
149 Main Street, Maynard
|Popular items
|Messina
One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese
|Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii
|Garden Salad
|$6.95
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, carrots, red peppers and onions
More about Smack Noodle
RAMEN • NOODLES
Smack Noodle
45 Main St, Maynard
|Popular items
|Udon Garlic Noodle
Japanese wheat noodles with egg, carrots, onions, and scallions in a house garlic sauce.
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$12.95
Cha-shu pork, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, and nori. Vegetarian Optional; Tofu, marinated egg(Aji-tama), menma, scallions, chili, nori, and vegetable broth.
|Smack Bun
|$3.75
Cha-shu pork in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce. Vegetarian Optional: Tofu in a fluffy bun with okonomi sauce.
More about Cafe of India
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Cafe of India
155 Main St, Maynard
|Popular items
|Basmati Rice
|$2.99
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
More about Bull Spit Brewing Maynard
Bull Spit Brewing Maynard
20 Sudbury Street, Maynard