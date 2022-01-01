Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Maynard

Go
Maynard restaurants
Toast

Maynard restaurants that serve calamari

Maynard Pizza and Bar image

 

Maynard Pizza and Bar

149 Main Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$6.95
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Smack Noodle

45 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.95
Served with spicy mayo sauce.
More about Smack Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Maynard

Clams

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Maynard to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston