Chicken salad in Maynard

Maynard restaurants
Maynard restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Pleasant Cafe

36 Main Street, Maynard

Avg 4.2 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich$19.00
House roasted chicken breast lightly tossed with mayo, celery, sat & pepper. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, lettuce & tomato. Served on butter grilled ciabatta roll.
More about The Pleasant Cafe
Maynard Pizza and Bar image

 

Maynard Pizza and Bar

149 Main Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
Garden salad with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Smack Noodle

45 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.95
Spring mix salad and Crispy Chicken served with our Homemade Smack Peanut Sauce.
More about Smack Noodle

Map

Map

