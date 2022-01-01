Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Maynard

Go
Maynard restaurants
Toast

Maynard restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Pleasant Cafe

36 Main Street, Maynard

Avg 4.2 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
More about The Pleasant Cafe
Banner pic

 

Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

20 Sudbury Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Roll$20.00
Fresh whole bellies fried to perfection on a toasted roll. Served with Cole slaw and choice of side.
Market Price
New England Style Clam Chowder
Fresh clams and potatoes in a creamy clam stock topped with crispy chopped bacon.
More about Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

Browse other tasty dishes in Maynard

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Maynard to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (407 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston