Clams in Maynard
Maynard restaurants that serve clams
More about The Pleasant Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Pleasant Cafe
36 Main Street, Maynard
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
More about Bull Spit Brewing Maynard
Bull Spit Brewing Maynard
20 Sudbury Street, Maynard
|New England Clam Roll
|$20.00
Fresh whole bellies fried to perfection on a toasted roll. Served with Cole slaw and choice of side.
Market Price
|New England Style Clam Chowder
Fresh clams and potatoes in a creamy clam stock topped with crispy chopped bacon.