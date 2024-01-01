Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Maynard
/
Maynard
/
Edamame
Maynard restaurants that serve edamame
RAMEN • NOODLES
Smack Noodle
45 Main St, Maynard
Avg 4.9
(1426 reviews)
Edamame
$5.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
More about Smack Noodle
MAKIIN MA - 74 main st
74 main st, Maynard
No reviews yet
Spicy Edamame
$7.95
Tossed in homemade spicy sauce. Occasionally non-spicy
More about MAKIIN MA - 74 main st
Browse other tasty dishes in Maynard
Chicken Salad
Calamari
Gyoza
Chicken Wraps
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Scampi
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Maynard to explore
Framingham
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Wayland
No reviews yet
Lincoln
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(578 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston