Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Maynard
/
Maynard
/
French Fries
Maynard restaurants that serve french fries
Maynard Pizza and Bar - 149 Main Street
149 Main Street, Maynard
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.95
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar - 149 Main Street
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Pleasant Cafe
36 Main Street, Maynard
Avg 4.2
(387 reviews)
Side French Fries
$5.00
More about The Pleasant Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Maynard
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Curry
Calamari
Nachos
Caesar Salad
More near Maynard to explore
Framingham
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Wayland
No reviews yet
Lincoln
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(623 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston