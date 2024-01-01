Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Maynard

Maynard restaurants
Maynard restaurants that serve fried rice

Smack Fried Rice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Smack Noodle

45 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Smack Fried Rice$0.00
Onions, carrot, broccoli, and scallions.
More about Smack Noodle
Banner pic

 

MAKIIN MA - 74 main st

74 main st, Maynard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Makiin Fried Rice$0.00
Fried rice with Onion, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot
More about MAKIIN MA - 74 main st

