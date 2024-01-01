Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Maynard

Maynard restaurants that serve pancakes

Scallion Pancakes image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Smack Noodle

45 Main St, Maynard

Avg 4.9 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancakes$7.95
Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with ginger sauce
More about Smack Noodle
Item pic

 

MAKIIN MA - 74 main st

74 main st, Maynard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes$10.95
served with our spicy homemade sauce
More about MAKIIN MA - 74 main st

