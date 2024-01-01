Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Maynard
/
Maynard
/
Pancakes
Maynard restaurants that serve pancakes
RAMEN • NOODLES
Smack Noodle
45 Main St, Maynard
Avg 4.9
(1426 reviews)
Scallion Pancakes
$7.95
Crispy Scallion Pancakes served with ginger sauce
More about Smack Noodle
MAKIIN MA - 74 main st
74 main st, Maynard
No reviews yet
Scallion Pancakes
$10.95
served with our spicy homemade sauce
More about MAKIIN MA - 74 main st
