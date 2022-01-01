May's Drive-In
320 Montour Blvd
Location
Bloomsburg PA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brewskis Coffee & Bar
Brewskis is your neighborhood bar downtown. We offer fresh made pastries and pierogi in addition to delicious kielbasa sandwiches. Open 7am to 10pm with coffee and adult beverages all day long.
Cherokee Tap Room
Great food, Great Drinks and Great Friends
La Malbec
