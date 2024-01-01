Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Mays Landing

Go
Mays Landing restaurants
Toast

Mays Landing restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Greens and Grains Mays Landing

4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
G+G Italian Hoagie$15.50
We are elevating a fan favorite, our G+G Italian Hoagie! On special now, we are now featuring this 12 inch classic with Prime Roots deli meats! Prime Roots uses a proprietary recipe made with Koji, which is a Japanese superfood used in miso and sake, and it's loaded with probiotics and fiber. Our hoagie features Prime Roots deli slices, vegan smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, salt/pepper, oil + vinegar, with an optional cherry pepper spread on the side!
More about Greens and Grains Mays Landing
Consumer pic

 

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2

6056 harding highway, Hamilton township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$12.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Mays Landing

Penne

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Ravioli

Chef Salad

Chicken Marsala

Salmon

Lobsters

Map

More near Mays Landing to explore

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hammonton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston