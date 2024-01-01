Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Mays Landing

Mays Landing restaurants
Mays Landing restaurants that serve meatball subs

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Greens and Grains Mays Landing

4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parm Sub$14.00
If you loved our "Meatball Parm Pita" you'll love this elevated version! Try our Meatball Parm Sub on a 12 inch Amoroso's roll, 6 savory meatballs, our house-made marinara and signature cheez whiz! Add some sweet potato fries and share it all with a friend!
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 2

6056 harding highway, Hamilton township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball & Peppers Sub$11.95
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.95
