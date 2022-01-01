Scallops in Mays Landing
Mays Landing restaurants that serve scallops
More about Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen
Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen
5473 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing
|Shrimp & Scallop Linguine
|$25.00
Sauteed shrimp and dayboat scallops on a bed of fresh linguini in rustic scampi broth, with tri-colored tomatoes and arugula
More about Joe Italiano's Maplewood Mays Landing
Joe Italiano's Maplewood Mays Landing
6126 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
|Scallops & Crab
|$17.99
sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)
|Broiled Scallops
|$30.99
the highest quality - flame broiled in butter and wine
|Scallops in Bacon
|$11.99
with wasabi cucumber sauce