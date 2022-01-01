Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Mays Landing

Go
Mays Landing restaurants
Toast

Mays Landing restaurants that serve scallops

Banner pic

 

Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen

5473 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Linguine$25.00
Sauteed shrimp and dayboat scallops on a bed of fresh linguini in rustic scampi broth, with tri-colored tomatoes and arugula
More about Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Joe Italiano's Maplewood Mays Landing

6126 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallops & Crab$17.99
sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)
Broiled Scallops$30.99
the highest quality - flame broiled in butter and wine
Scallops in Bacon$11.99
with wasabi cucumber sauce
More about Joe Italiano's Maplewood Mays Landing

Browse other tasty dishes in Mays Landing

Caesar Salad

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Ravioli

Tiramisu

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Mays Landing to explore

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hammonton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston