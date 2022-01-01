May's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!!
325 E. Army Trail Rd
Location
325 E. Army Trail Rd
Glendale Heights IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Campana
Come in and enjoy!!
Alcentro Trattoria
We offer a relaxed dining experience for family and friends to share great food, drink and good times!The menu boasts modern and classic Italian fare, wood-fired pizzas and specialties from Sardinia.
PhoLicious
Come in and enjoy!
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
Come in and enjoy!