Go
A map showing the location of May's Lounge

May's Lounge

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1010 S. Barrington Rd

Streamwood, IL 60107

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1010 S. Barrington Rd, Streamwood IL 60107

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge LLC - West Schaumburg

No reviews yet

Eat, Drink, Play Win!

Pizza Now - Hanover Park

No reviews yet

Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie

Wintrust Field

No reviews yet

Welcome to Wintrust Field, home of Schaumburg Boomers baseball!

World Cup Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

May's Lounge

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston