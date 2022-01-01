Go
May's Lounge image

May's Lounge

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

21660 W Field Pkwy

Deer Park, IL 60010

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

21660 W Field Pkwy, Deer Park IL 60010

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0239

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Fresh Stack Burger

No reviews yet

A fresh take on American classics. Serving amazing burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, shoestring fries, stacked shakes, craft local beers, & more!

Gianni's Cafe Kildeer

No reviews yet

Family owned Italian restaurant with from scratch kitchen.

May's Lounge

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston