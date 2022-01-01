Go
May's Eats Gourmet To Go

Housemade Soups, Fresh Salads, Paninis, Prepared Foods + Wine, Beer and Handcrafted Cocktails... all for the Taking, Delivery or Curbside Pickup!

3400 Corinth Pkwy • $$

Avg 5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Basil Soup
Sweet and Creamy - our tomato soup is made with European butter, savory tomatoes, fresh basil, European butter & cream. A perfect pair with our 5 Cheese Toastie
Ultimate B.L.T$10.50
handcut Pederson's Texas slab bacon, house made Duke's lemon-garlic mayo + bacon butter, crisp romaine, san marzano tomatoes, sourdough bread
Muffuletta$11.00
Genoa Salami, Sliced Ham, Melty Provolone Cheese and Housemade Giardinera. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips. *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Wheat
Bourbon Banana Pudding$5.00
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
Chicken Florentine Panini$12.00
House Brined Chicken Breast, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, and Swiss With a Scallion Goat Cheese Spread
Turkey Pesto Press$11.00
Delicious and tender carved turkey breast, house made pesto spread, marinated San Marzano tomatoes, shaved pecorino cheese, and provolone cheese
Chicken Salad On Croissant$11.00
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
5 Cheese Toastie$8.50
Sharp Cheddar, Colby jack, Provolone, Swiss and Pecorino Romano in between Buttered Toasty Sourdough Slices. Served with a side of Spicebae potato
Chips.*Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat
May's Mac n' Cheese
Orecchiette Pasta in Delicious Housemade Five Cheese Mornay *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy. Wheat
Cuban Press$11.00
Ohana Pulled Pork and Off-the-Bone Ham with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Passionfruit whole-grain Mustard. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3400 Corinth Pkwy

Corinth TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
