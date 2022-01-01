Mayville seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Mayville

Watermark Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Watermark Restaurant

188 South Erie St, Mayville

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta$11.95
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
Fish Fry$14.95
Served with French fries and slaw
Royal$29.95
Sautéed scallops and shrimp served on seafood risotto
Andriaccio's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16in Italian Traditional$15.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
Chicken Finger Basket$14.00
Fried chicken fingers with french fries and a side of bleu cheese.
10 Bone-In Wings$15.00
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grass Fed Burger$17.95
served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of French Fries.
Rolls
One roll for each dinner entree plus one extra.
BLT Wrap$14.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
