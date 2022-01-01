Mayville seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Mayville
More about Watermark Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Watermark Restaurant
188 South Erie St, Mayville
|Popular items
|Bruschetta
|$11.95
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
|Fish Fry
|$14.95
Served with French fries and slaw
|Royal
|$29.95
Sautéed scallops and shrimp served on seafood risotto
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Popular items
|16in Italian Traditional
|$15.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$14.00
Fried chicken fingers with french fries and a side of bleu cheese.
|10 Bone-In Wings
|$15.00
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
More about Webb's Captain's Table
Webb's Captain's Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Popular items
|Grass Fed Burger
|$17.95
served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of French Fries.
|Rolls
One roll for each dinner entree plus one extra.
|BLT Wrap
|$14.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla