Caesar salad in Mayville

Mayville restaurants
Mayville restaurants that serve caesar salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$15.00
Fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons all tossed together in our own Caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Caesar Salad$15.95
Fresh and crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. ( Available also with Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon )
