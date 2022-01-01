Caesar salad in Mayville
Mayville restaurants that serve caesar salad
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Fresh romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons all tossed together in our own Caesar dressing
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Webb's Captain's Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
|Caesar Salad
|$15.95
Fresh and crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. ( Available also with Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon )