Cheese pizza in Mayville
Mayville restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Sheet Cheese Pizza
|$30.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella
|10in Cheese Pizza
|$11.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella.
|16in Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce and mozzarella.