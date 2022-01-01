Chicken parmesan in Mayville
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
|$14.00
Chicken tenders, ricotta cheese, red sauce, mozzarella, romano
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
Freshly hand breaded and topped with our own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses. Comes with a side of pasta, any additional sides will be an up-charge.