Crab cakes in Mayville
Mayville restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Truffle Honey
Truffle Honey
3943 NY-394, Mayville
|Kataifi Crusted Crab Cakes
|$18.00
jumbo lump crab, shredded phyllo dough, mixed greens, remoulade
More about Webb's Captains Table
Webb's Captains Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.95
Maryland Crab Cake deep-fried on a hearth-baked roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Lemon aioli served on the side.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.95
House-made lump crab cake, sautéed and served with lemon aioli, tomato, lettuce and onion served with a side of French Fries.