Crab cakes in Mayville

Mayville restaurants
Mayville restaurants that serve crab cakes

Truffle Honey

3943 NY-394, Mayville

No reviews yet
Kataifi Crusted Crab Cakes$18.00
jumbo lump crab, shredded phyllo dough, mixed greens, remoulade
More about Truffle Honey
Webb's Captains Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
Maryland Crab Cake deep-fried on a hearth-baked roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Lemon aioli served on the side.
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
House-made lump crab cake, sautéed and served with lemon aioli, tomato, lettuce and onion served with a side of French Fries.
More about Webb's Captains Table

