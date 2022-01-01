Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mayville

Go
Mayville restaurants
Toast

Mayville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
K-Grilled Chicken Breast$10.00
Served with your choice of: veggie sticks, french fries, tossed salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes, or steamed broccoli.
Grilled Apple Chicken$18.00
Field greens topped with fresh tomato, blue cheese crumbles, roasted almonds, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, and fresh apple slices. Served with concord grape dressing
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Served on a hearth baked roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Webb's Captain's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Mayville

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon

Cake

French Fries

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Mayville to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston