Salmon in Mayville
Mayville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Watermark Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Watermark Restaurant
188 South Erie St, Mayville
|Asian Salmon
|$24.95
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Andriaccio's Restaurant
4837 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Pineapple Habanero Salmon
|$28.00
Faroe island salmon filet topped with a sweet and mildly spiced sauce, served with cilantro brown rice
More about Webb's Captain's Table
Webb's Captain's Table
115 West Lake Road, Mayville
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$17.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dill sauce on the side served on a toasted hearth baked roll with a side of French Fries.
|Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon
|$35.00
Canadian salmon filet broiled, served over mashed sweet potato, and covered with chopped candied pecans
|Salmon Salad Meredith
|$23.95
Grilled salmon served over mixed greens with roma tomatoes, toasted almonds and goat cheese.