Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mayville

Go
Mayville restaurants
Toast

Mayville restaurants that serve salmon

Watermark Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Watermark Restaurant

188 South Erie St, Mayville

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Salmon$24.95
More about Watermark Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Andriaccio's Restaurant

4837 West Lake Road, Mayville

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Habanero Salmon$28.00
Faroe island salmon filet topped with a sweet and mildly spiced sauce, served with cilantro brown rice
More about Andriaccio's Restaurant
Webb's Captain's Table image

 

Webb's Captain's Table

115 West Lake Road, Mayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$17.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dill sauce on the side served on a toasted hearth baked roll with a side of French Fries.
Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon$35.00
Canadian salmon filet broiled, served over mashed sweet potato, and covered with chopped candied pecans
Salmon Salad Meredith$23.95
Grilled salmon served over mixed greens with roma tomatoes, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
More about Webb's Captain's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Mayville

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

French Fries

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Steak Salad

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Bruschetta

Map

More near Mayville to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston