Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

We are a family run and owned business, nestled in the Grandview Community near Ohio State Campus. Since we started our little kitchen back in 2009, we have been cooking up a storm, re-creating our family’s favorite dishes inspired by our Teta’s and Sitti’s.

1453 Grandview Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
Za'tar Fries$7.00
French Fries Seasoned with Za'tar Spice, served with a side of garlic sauce. **Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o garlic sauce)
Tabouli Salad
Hummus
Dinner Sampler$29.00
A perfect sampler for two people to share. Served with four cold appetizers, pita bread, soup or greek salad, one entree, turmeric rice, and two falafels with a side of tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawarma ALC$9.50
Falafel
Freshly ground Chickpeas, Onions, Parsley and Family Spices, shaped into spheres and fried until golden brown. Served over a bed of Cabbage Salad with Pickles and Tahini. **Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
Chicken Kebob ALC$10.00
Walnut Baklava$2.75
Layered Fillo Dough and Spiced Walnuts, sweetened with Honey Syrup.
Baba Ghanoush
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1453 Grandview Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

