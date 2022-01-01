Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
We are a family run and owned business, nestled in the Grandview Community near Ohio State Campus. Since we started our little kitchen back in 2009, we have been cooking up a storm, re-creating our family’s favorite dishes inspired by our Teta’s and Sitti’s.
1453 Grandview Avenue • $$
1453 Grandview Avenue
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
