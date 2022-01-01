Mazomanie restaurants you'll love
The Mazo Grind - 603 W Commercial St
603 W Commercial St, Mazomanie
|Popular items
|Scones
|$2.50
Flavors change daily so please call for flavor options
|Bfast Sammie BYO
|$4.00
|Pizza BYO
|$9.50
Rookies Food & Spirits
10267 US Hwy 14, Mazomanie
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Cavatappi pasta in creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce with pork & brisket burnt ends with a garlic breadstick.
|3 Pc Fish
|$17.99
Three cod filets with your choice of Shore Lunch breading or baked served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, dinner roll and your choice of potato.
|Garlic Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Over a half pound beer battered chunks of garlic kissed goodness with your choice of dipping sauce.
Iron Hop Taphouse - 10 Brodhead St
10 Brodhead St, Mazomanie