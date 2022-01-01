Go
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

Everybody wants to Mazza!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

15749 Pines Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)

Popular Items

Kibbeh$12.00
Lamb & Beef Fritters / Pine Nuts / Tzatziki
Baklava$8.00
Assorted Selection of Lady Fingers, Bird’s Nest and Walnut Baklava
Greek Gyro$12.00
Blend of Lamb & Beef / Cucumbers / Tomatoes / Tzatziki
Served with Hummus and Basmati Rice
Falafel$9.00
Chickpea Fritters / Fresh Herbs / Exotic Spices / Tahini
Chicken Shawarma$15.00
Rotisserie / Slow-Roasted / Aromatic Marination
Chicken Kabob$17.00
Juicy / Grilled / Chicken Breast / Yogurt Marination
Pita Bread$2.50
Hummus$8.00
Creamy Chickpea / Tahini / Lemon / Garlic
Chicken Kabob$12.00
Grilled / Chicken Breast / Aromatic Marination
Served with Hummus and Basmati Rice
Greek Gyro$16.00
Blend of Lamb & Beef / Cucumbers / Tomatoes / Tzatziki

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

15749 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
