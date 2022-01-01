Go
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

Making authentic and fresh Lebanese food with love for over 20 years in Salt Lake City!

Popular Items

Small Plate Combo (3 Sides)$14.00
Our favorite way for you to explore new options. Enjoy as an entrée or share as an appetizer with friends. Choose a combination of dishes from our Starters & Sides and/or Soups & Salads.
Served with warm pitas
Falafel Sandwich$13.00
Crunchy balls of ground fava, garbanzo beans, herbs, and seasonings fried and served in a pita pocket with pickles and greens.
V+ / CNS
Baklawa Square$6.00
Chicken Kebab$13.00
Chicken breast pieces marinated in lemon yogurt sauce with aioli.
GF
Small Plate Combo (4 Sides)$18.00
Our favorite way for you to explore new options. Enjoy as an entree or share as an appetizer with friends. Choose a combination of dishes from our Starters & Sides and/or Soups & Salads.
Served with warm pitas
Fries$8.00
Fresh cut and twice-fried. Served with our aioli sauce for dipping.
V / GF
Hummus & Pita$9.50
Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil.
V+ / CNS
Substitute lettuce for pita - GF
Lamb & Beef Shawarma Sandwich$15.50
Thin slices of lamb and beef marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita pocket with our blend of spices, tahini, fresh greens, and turnip pickles.
CNS
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita wrap with garlic-tahini sauce, fresh greens, and turnip pickles.
CNS
Falafel Ball$1.00
Crunchy balls of ground fava, garbanzo beans, herbs that are fried and served with Tahini.
Location

1515 S 1500 E

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
