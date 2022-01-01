Mazza's
Mazza's Restaurant was established in Mount Vernon, Ohio in 1939. Our menu offers a fresh homemade spin on old classics and original family recipes with a new twist on Italian/American themed comfort food.
Mazza's revives an inviting, friendly atmosphere featuring a new bar/lounge, dining room and banquet room.
With a legacy deeply rooted in service, hospitality, and giving back, we are committed to delivering the best experience to every guest, every day.
Come join us!
11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd. • $$$
Location
11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd.
Mount Vernon OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
