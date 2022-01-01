Go
Mazza's Restaurant was established in Mount Vernon, Ohio in 1939. Our menu offers a fresh homemade spin on old classics and original family recipes with a new twist on Italian/American themed comfort food.
Mazza's revives an inviting, friendly atmosphere featuring a new bar/lounge, dining room and banquet room.
With a legacy deeply rooted in service, hospitality, and giving back, we are committed to delivering the best experience to every guest, every day.
Come join us!

11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd. • $$$

Avg 4 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Hand breaded, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan with choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine alfredo
Pepperoni$14.99
Cup & char pepperoni
Famous Mazza's Salad (Entree)$10.99
Our Signature Salad
Lasagna$16.99
ltalian sausage, beef, marinara,
ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo$9.29
Garlic, parmesan cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.29
Garlic, parmesan cream sauce
Little Italy$22.59
Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Manicotti
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.29
Our family’s classic sauce & Mazza‘s meatballs
Famous Mazza's Salad (Side)$5.99
Our Signature Salad
Five Cheese Garlic Bread$6.99
Mozzarella, white cheddar, fontina, asiago & romano
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd.

Mount Vernon OH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
