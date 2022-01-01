Go
MB Ramen

Rhythm and ramen in the heart of Port Washington. Serving the best noodles on Long Island.

57 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Tofu Rice Bowl$15.00
soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Ramune Original Flavor$5.50
Ramune Orange$5.50
Side of White Rice$5.00
Side of Pickled Daikon •$2.00
4 ounce cup of pickled daikon radish.
Chashu Pork Rice Bowl$16.00
soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Diet Coke$3.75
Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl$16.00
soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Side of Sautéed Shrimp •$6.00
6 pieces of seasoned sautéed shrimp.
Side of Spicy Ground Pork •$5.00
Location

Port Washington NY

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

