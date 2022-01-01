MB Ramen
Rhythm and ramen in the heart of Huntington village. Serving the best noodles on Long Island.
RAMEN • NOODLES
335 New York Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
335 New York Ave
Huntington NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grub Shop
💯 GET READY TO GRUB 😋
👉 CONCEPT BY @THEGRUBFATHER @FORKYOUJOHN
❗️FOLLOW & TEXT US FOR UPDATES 631-253-8659
📍OPENING FEBRUARY 2021 IN HUNTINGTON
Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!
Vauxhall
Craft burgers, beers and cocktails. Menu by Chef Michael Meehan
Burgerology - Huntington
Come in and enjoy!