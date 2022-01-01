Go
MB Ramen

Rhythm and ramen in the heart of Huntington village. Serving the best noodles on Long Island.

RAMEN • NOODLES

335 New York Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)

Popular Items

MB Ramen •$16.00
Rich Pork Broth, Chashu Pork Belly (3pcs), Soft Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Naruto Fish Cakes, Scallions, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds
Tan Tan Spicy Ramen •$15.00
Spicy Sesame Broth, Crispy Chicken, Shiitake Mushrooms, Soft Egg, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Chili Peppers, & Spicy Chili Oil.
Crispy Chicken Bao Buns •$12.00
Soft Sandwich Buns (3pcs), Crispy Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, & Sesame Seeds.
Chashu Pork Bao Buns •$12.00
Soft Sandwich Buns (3pcs), Chashu Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, & Sesame Seeds.
Crispy Pork Dumplings •$8.00
Crispy Pork Dumplings (6pcs), Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Gyoza Sauce.
Veggie Ramen •$15.00
House Veggie Broth, Crispy Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, & Black Garlic Oil.
Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl$16.00
soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Tori Paitan Ramen •$16.00
Creamy Chicken Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Soft Egg, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, & Ginger Oil.
Shoyu Ramen •$16.00
Soy Broth, Crispy Chicken, Soft Egg, Seasoned Bamboo, Scallions, Spicy Chili Peppers, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Onion Ginger Oil, & Sesame Seeds.
Spicy Shio Ramen •$16.00
Spicy Pork Broth Seasoned With Salt Tare, Soft Egg, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, Seasoned Bamboo, Sesame Seeds, & Spicy Chili Oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

335 New York Ave

Huntington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
