MBTX Burger Shop

Killer Smash Burgers

101 Oakwood Loop

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bbq Boss$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Coleslaw, Pickled Onions and BBQ Sauce
Swiss & Fungus$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and house made Truffle Aioli
SPECIAL - Muenster Smash$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, Bacon Jam, 1/4lb Fresh Brisket Patty, Muenster Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Sriracha Mayo.
Smash OG$8.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Shop Sauce
Shop Coleslaw$1.99
Fresh chopped cabbage and carrots tossed in our house made dressing.
Vegetarian OG$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Black Bean Vegetarian Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Shop Sauce
Jalapeno Fire$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chutney Peppers and house made Dona Sauce.
Shop Tots$2.99
Side of Gold n' Crisp TOTS with our house made Comeback Sauce.
SPECIAL - Das Smash Wurst$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Beef Patty, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers/Onion Mix, Grilled Mushrooms and Horseradish.
Chopped Cheese Tots$8.99
Tots
American Cheese
Onion
Jalapeno
Beef Patty
Green Onion
Comeback Sauce
101 Oakwood Loop

San Marcos TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
