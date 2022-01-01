Go
Toast

MBurger

M Burger

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

835 N Michigan Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (2162 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$6.29
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
Crispy Chicken$6.79
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles
Spicy Chicken$6.79
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles -or- spicy: buffalo, blue cheese mayo, pickles
Cheese Fries$4.79
homemade cheese sauce, add pickled jalapenos
Double Cheese$8.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
French Fries$3.49
tossed in sea salt
Double Bacon Chz$9.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Soda$3.50
Single Cheese$5.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Single Bacon Chz$6.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

835 N Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosebud Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JoJo's Shake Bar

No reviews yet

WE’RE THE NEXT MODERN DINER WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND PASTRIES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM - THE PERFECT VENUE FOR YOUR NEXT EVENT.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Marisol Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Marisol, the new restaurant and bar at the MCA, features innovative flavors from Chicago chef Jason Hammel in an immersive art environment designed by internationally renowned artist Chris Ofili.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston