MBurger
M Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
835 N Michigan Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
835 N Michigan Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rosebud Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
JoJo's Shake Bar
WE’RE THE NEXT MODERN DINER WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND PASTRIES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM - THE PERFECT VENUE FOR YOUR NEXT EVENT.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Marisol Restaurant and Bar
Marisol, the new restaurant and bar at the MCA, features innovative flavors from Chicago chef Jason Hammel in an immersive art environment designed by internationally renowned artist Chris Ofili.