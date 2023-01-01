Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mc Connellsburg

Mc Connellsburg restaurants
Mc Connellsburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wild Annies image

 

Wild Annie's Restaurant

300 Lowry drive, Mc Connellsburg

Takeout
Homemade Chicken Salad-Salad$13.00
A Large Scoop of Wild Annie's Homemade White Meat Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Onion and Your
Choice of Parmesan or Grated Cheddar Cheese.
Kickin Chicken Salad$13.50
Fried Chicken Strips Smothered in Hot
Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Choice of Ranch or
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Banner pic

 

The Garlic Knot Restaurant

101 Crystal Drive, Mc Connellsburg

Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with grilled chicken breast and fries.
