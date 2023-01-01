Chicken salad in Mc Connellsburg
Mc Connellsburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Wild Annie's Restaurant
Wild Annie's Restaurant
300 Lowry drive, Mc Connellsburg
|Homemade Chicken Salad-Salad
|$13.00
A Large Scoop of Wild Annie's Homemade White Meat Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Diced Onion and Your
Choice of Parmesan or Grated Cheddar Cheese.
|Kickin Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fried Chicken Strips Smothered in Hot
Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Choice of Ranch or
Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about The Garlic Knot Restaurant
The Garlic Knot Restaurant
101 Crystal Drive, Mc Connellsburg
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with grilled chicken breast and fries.