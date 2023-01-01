Mc Cook restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Loop Brewing Company
404 West A Street, McCook
|Cheese Frenchee
|$10.95
A McCook staple for over 60 years! White bread, mayo & cheese dipped in a seasoned milk batter, fried to golden pefection.
|BLT
|$10.95
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli.
|Risky Brisky
|$12.95
Slow Smoked brisket, with Peach habanero bbq sauce, fried onion, and topped with gouda cheese.
The Axe House - mccook ave
mccook ave, Mc Cook